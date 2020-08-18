Spotty Storms into Wednesday with heat all week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Isolated t-storms will be possible into the overnight hours with temps in the 55-65 range. 1 or 2 strong storms possible.

WEDNESDAY: Most of our area will be sunny and dry. There will be a slight chance very early showers and thunderstorms. It appears isolated at best at this point, but one or two of those storms could produce severe hail. Temperatures will be in the 80s for most with a few 70s up north.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Thursday warms into the 80s for most with plenty of sun with a couple storms possible along the international border once again. We could see some scattered showers and storms Friday, but at this time it does not appear organized or particularly severe. Highs Friday will dip back into the 70s for most with a couple near 80 readings south and southeast.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures join us for the next weekend. Highs hold in the 70s and 80s for most both days.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Sunny skies for most as high pressure builds back into the region Monday. Temperatures will be warm in the south and seasonable in the north. Mid and upper 80s possible for a few of our southern counties. By Tuesday, we will see a chance of showers or storms and cooler temperatures in the 70s for most.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. One or two thundershowers around the area. Temps fall to near 60.

WEDNESDAY: A few early morning storms exit. Then partly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 87.

THURSDAY: HOT! Sun and clouds. Low: 66. High: 89.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers or storms. Low: 65. High: 85.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 63. High: 83.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 57. High: 85.

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Low: 61. High: 88.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of thundershowers. Low: 65. High: 81.

