Advertisement

People evacuate apartment building, fire crews rush to the scene

A fire extinguisher prompted the evacuation of a South Fargo apartment building.
A fire extinguisher prompted the evacuation of a South Fargo apartment building.(Aaron Dixon, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a startling wake-up call for people in a South Fargo apartment building.

Fire crews say a fire extinguisher was set off in the building in the 1500 block of 21st Ave. S. just after 2 Tuesday morning.

The fire extinguisher set off alarms and firefighters went door-to-door to check on everyone.

People went back into their homes after about 15 minutes.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Trump counters Biden with law-and-order message in Midwest

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is zeroing in on Midwest battleground states with a law and order message to counter former Vice President Joe Biden’s show at the Democratic convention.

News

News - COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in Fargo

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 17 - Part 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 17 - Part 2

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Aug 17

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Aug 17

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 17 - Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Fargo company taking part in COVID-19 vaccine trials, looking for volunteers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Fargo is joining in on the search for a COVID-19 vaccine.

News

Community members praying for Grafton officer in ICU after weekend shoot out

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
An officer is in intensive care following a shoutout over the weekend in Grafton, North Dakota.

News

News: Grafton officer-involved shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY