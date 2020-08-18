People evacuate apartment building, fire crews rush to the scene

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a startling wake-up call for people in a South Fargo apartment building.

Fire crews say a fire extinguisher was set off in the building in the 1500 block of 21st Ave. S. just after 2 Tuesday morning.

The fire extinguisher set off alarms and firefighters went door-to-door to check on everyone.

People went back into their homes after about 15 minutes.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.