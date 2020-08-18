North Dakota and Minnesota authorities are looking for shooting suspect

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota and Minnesota law enforcement are looking for a suspect who fired several rounds at a home in Breckenridge.

Officers tried stopping an SUV on Tuesday at 3:26 a.m. when the driver instead led authorities on a chase into Wahpeton, according to the Breckenridge Police Department.

Police said they lost sight of the vehicle, but eventually found it abandoned in Wahpeton with a gun inside. The vehicle was reported stolen from Wahpeton.

Investigators reportedly located a home in Breckenridge with multiple gunshots after responding to a call of gunfire in the area of Tower Way and Siemers Court. No one was hurt and that includes the homeowner and police officers.

According to police, this appears to be an isolated incident but they don’t believe the homeowner was targeted for any reason.

Breckenridge and Wahpeton police departments are jointly investigating this.

News Release – Shooting and Pursuit On August 18th 2020, at 3:26 a.m., the Breckenridge Police Department responded to... Posted by City of Breckenridge, MN on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Breckenridge police at 218-643-5506.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.