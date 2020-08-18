Moorhead Schools to start fall semester with hybrid learning
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOORHEAD M.N. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Area Public Schools said Tuesday they are going to start the fall semester with hybrid learning. The Moorhead School Board approved the Return To Learn Plan that was made over the last several months. It was created by school administration collaboratively with guidance from state and local government agencies as well as input from staff and families.
