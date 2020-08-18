Advertisement

Moorhead police release dash cam videos of interaction with BLM organizer

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department has released videos that capture the moments officers stopped a Black Lives Matter organizer over the weekend.

Faith Dixon of BLM made several accusations Saturday against the police department in a viral Facebook post.

Faith Dixon August 15 Moorhead Traffic Stop

According to police, Dixon was stopped and eventually cited because she was going 44mph in a 30mph zone.

Dixon said officers acted aggressive towards her and were disrespectful, she has since filed a complaint with the police chief and is seeking to meet with the mayor.

