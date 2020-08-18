Minnesota Rollover crash sends two to the Hospital

Itasca County, MN (Valley News Live) - Alcohol is believed to be the cause of a single vehicle accident that sent two to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and his passenger were in a 2001 Chevy Silverado driving North on highway 6 in Itasca County on Monday night when the truck started to drift to the right.

The driver over corrected and the truck went in to the West ditch and rolled. The driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts.

Both victims were transported to the hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

