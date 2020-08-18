Advertisement

In light of VNL report, Grand Forks schools superintendent says racism has no place in his district

Grand Forks Public Schools is coming up with a plan it will present in October to combat racist behavior in the district
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A northern valley school district is responding after we reported on stories students shared on social media of experiencing racism in the classroom.

“First and foremost what I read was appalling,”Grand Forks Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Brenner said on Tuesday.

The district is preparing for an unprecedented school year due to COVID-19, yet also on the mind of administrators is dealing with the fallout of a recent racist incident.

“I was embarrassed that any of this was linked to our school district. I was embarrassed that any of this was linked to our community. And frankly, I was embarrassed that any of this was linked to our humanity at all,” Dr.Brenner, who is Jewish, said.

Brenner is talking about an incident in June. After the spring year finished, a group of high school students posted some racially insensitive remarks on social media. That led him to take immediate action in the hopes of improving the district.

“We have commissioned a committee that I chair called our diversity, equity, and inclusivity committee, which had broad representation of our community,” Brenner said of the 25 member group.

On Monday, we reported on an Instagram page called “Racism in ND Schools” where students anonymously share their classroom experiences.

Students from Grand Forks schools made several posts.

In one, a Red River High School graduate said they were attacked physically and verbally for being muslim.

Another Red River graduate said he suffered broken ribs in a locker room brawl for being Jewish-African. He acknowledged, however, that he never reported this incident.

“So many of us walk this earth in privilege and don’t even understand what privilege is,” Brenner said.

Brenner added that his goal is to challenge the biases students and staff may have.

“We have to have those uncomfortable conversations. That is one of our goals as well,” he said.

He’s preparing to present a plan to the school board in October with steps on addressing racist and discriminatory behavior in the district.

West Fargo Public Schools has yet to respond to our requests for comment on these posts, while Fargo Public Schools provided a statement on Monday without making anyone available for an on-camera interview.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Moorhead Schools to start fall semester with hybrid learning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Moorhead Schools to start fall semester with hybrid learning

Back To School

Students launch Instagram page addressing racism in ND schools

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
An Instagram page called “Racism in ND Schools” launched in late July and has received dozens of submissions with hundreds of likes.

News

Local high school sports are a go, what to expect at the next game

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
The safe return of fall high school sports in the valley will be a complex task, amid the pandemic. School leaders say they're ready for the challenge.

News

News: Fall high school sports

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
WFHS Football

Latest News

News

News - Universities refund students for COVID-19, parents say it is not enough

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Back To School

Backpacks given outside WF elementary as part of supply drive

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Peguero
People lined up Thursday afternoon for free backpacks filled with school supplies at Aurora Elementary in West Fargo before classes officially began.

News

News: How school buses will look

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
How school buses will look

News

An inside look at what school buses will look like amid COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
Students coming back in September can expect school buses to look different as they travel to and from school. Valley News Live took your transportation questions to the experts.

News

Breaking down amount of PPE for K-12, college

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
The first day of school is fast approaching for K-12 and college students across the Valley.

News

News - PPE in schools - August 13

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT
PPE in schools