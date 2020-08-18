Community members praying for Grafton officer in ICU after weekend shoot out

GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

An officer is in intensive care following a shoutout over the weekend in Grafton, North Dakota. Police say they were trying to apprehend 37-year-old Ruben J. Cruz, who had an outstanding federal warrant.

While Cruz was running away, he fired several shots at law enforcement, hitting Officer Lucas Campoverde in the chest.

"When I found out it was Lucas on Saturday night, I was very much taken back," Jon Koehmstedt, Activities Director at Grafton High School.

Just before midnight Saturday, Officer Lucas Campoverde was shot at Summit Avenue and 7th St in Grafton.

"A lot of the things that we do on a day to day basis go smoothly, but they all have the potential to turn bad," said Deputy Chief Brian Erovick with Grafton Police.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Erovick said they're still investigating what happened, praying for the officer as he recovers at Altru Hospital.

"Lucas is kind of a cut-up," said Koehmstedt. "He's a funny, quick-witted guy, very knowledgable, especially considering his age."

Officer Campoverde is credited with starting the esports program at Grafton High School.

"His main goal being an esports coach was to make sure he can get kids to get through school," said Koehmstedt. "Once in a while, we have a few kids that start to slip through the cracks and he helped catch some of those kids."

Many have their fingers crossed, remembering all the amazing things he did for the community.

"You never know when something like this is going to happen," said Erovick. "Somebody wants to get away bad enough and they feel it's worth killing or shooting another person in order to achieve that."

Officer Campoverde is in stable condition at the hospital. 37-year-old Ruben J. Cruz of Bottineau is in the ICU suffering from gunshot wounds from Officer Casey Jones.

