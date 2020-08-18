Advertisement

Clay County Sheriff says they are investigating a fatal lawnmower accident in rural Hawley

Lawnmower accident
Lawnmower accident(Valley News Live)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Clay County Deputies say just before 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, emergency responders were called to a home in rural Hawley for a report of an accident involving a lawnmower.

Deputies say when crews got to the scene, they found an adult man laying on the ground by the lawnmower and was deceased.

The male will be transported to Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy. The identity of the male will not be released at this time.

ORIGINAL: Around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call for a lawnmower accident in rural Hawley. It has been confirmed with Valley News Live that a man did die in that accident.

Valley News Live will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as it comes in.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Grand Forks schools superintendent speaks on racism incidents in the district

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Breaking News

North Dakota and Minnesota authorities are looking for shooting suspect

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
North Dakota and Minnesota law enforcement are looking for a suspect who fired several rounds at a home in Breckenridge.

News

News - 5:00PM News August 18 - Part 2

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 5:00PM Weather - August 18

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News August 18 - Part 1

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Latest News

News

News - 5:00PM News August 18 - Part 3

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News August 18 - Part 4

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

POVnow

Return To School Round Table, Superintendents Share Plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead Superintendents joined us for a round table to discuss learning plans and safety measures. Plus, they addressed viewer concerns.

News

West Fargo Fire Department responds to early morning garage fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Estimated loss was under $15,000 and the cause of the fire was ruled as undetermined.

News

News - 3 arrested during overnight burglary attempt

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4