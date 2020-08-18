Clay County Sheriff says they are investigating a fatal lawnmower accident in rural Hawley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Clay County Deputies say just before 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, emergency responders were called to a home in rural Hawley for a report of an accident involving a lawnmower.

Deputies say when crews got to the scene, they found an adult man laying on the ground by the lawnmower and was deceased.

The male will be transported to Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy. The identity of the male will not be released at this time.

ORIGINAL: Around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call for a lawnmower accident in rural Hawley. It has been confirmed with Valley News Live that a man did die in that accident.

