BioLife apologizes for asking donor to remove ‘Black Lives Matter’ mask

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo plasma center has issued an apology this afternoon after our investigation into an incident involving a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mask late last week.

Naomy Muñoz says she’s been wearing the mask since early June.

“This isn’t a political statement. This is civil rights. This is human rights,” Muñoz said.

Muñoz says she hasn’t encountered any issues when wearing it, including* at her bi-weekly BioLife donations; That is until last Tuesday when she says she was asked to change out her mask for one of the company’s.

“I figured they wanted us to start wearing disposables because of medical reasons,” Muñoz said.

However, she says when she got back to the donation beds she realized that wasn’t the case.

“I saw that this person, this person and this person had their cotton mask on and I thought, ‘Ok, there’s something bigger than this now,’” she said.

Muñoz says while she was bothered, she decided to brush it off. However, she says she wore the mask again at her Thursday appointment to see if something similar would happen.

“I don’t have a swastika on there. I’m not spewing any hate crime,” Muñoz said.

She says she was nearing the end of her plasma donation when a staff member approached her.

“(The staffer) pulls out some tongs, she goes, ‘We need you to change your mask.’ And I was like, ‘well is it because of what it says?’” Muñoz said. Muñoz says the staffer nodded. “So I said, ‘If were to wear a shirt that said the same thing would I be allowed to donate?’”

Muñoz says the woman told her no. “‘So you can either can put on a disposable mask or disconnect and you will not be paid,’” she said.

Muñoz says the staffer did not provide her with a written copy of the new policy nor were there any signs stating the rule change

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, BioLife says ‘a mistake was made’ and says they’ve since apologized to Muñoz. They say Muñoz is welcome back to their center with any face covering of her choice.

Muñoz says she has reservations about going back, but says she plans to continue donating with BioLife while also sporting her favorite mask.

BioLife says donors’ masks can have writing on them as long as there is no profanity. You can read their full statement below:

BioLife Plasma Services is grateful to all individuals who choose to give their time to donate plasma, which is critical to producing therapies that treat a range of rare and challenging diseases. It’s important to us that all of our donors have a positive experience in our centers and our goal is to ensure BioLife standards are clear to donors visiting the center and employees who work within it.

A mistake was made in this particular situation for which we have apologized to the donor. Our goal is to ensure BioLife standards are clear to both our employees and donors visiting the center. As such, we are reviewing our center protocols across all of our facilities to ensure that they are being communicated effectively and applied consistently.

We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this may have caused and we welcome Ms. Muñoz back to our center with her face covering of choice. -Julia Ellwanger, Senior Communications Lead, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit

