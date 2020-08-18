Advertisement

Armed and dangerous: Bemidji Police searching for suspects in shoot out

Handgun graphic
Handgun graphic(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is searching for the people involved in a shootout that shattered a glass door and landed at least one person in jail.

Police were called to the Ridgeway Apartments in the 2800 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17. for reports of gunshots.

When police arrived, they saw several people standing around the building and a glass door was shattered. Authorities took a shotgun from someone on scene.

Officers learned people were arguing outside the apartment when bullets started flying from a shotgun and a handgun.

25-year-old Michael Fineday of Bemidji was arrested for providing a false name, fleeing on foot, obstructing justice and two outstanding felony warrants.

One of the people who had the handgun got away from police, and authorities say you should consider that person armed and dangerous.

No descriptions of the people involved were provided.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call police.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

