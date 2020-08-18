Advertisement

3 arrested during overnight burglary attempt

Ryan Wentz, Matthew Logan, Allie Nelson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 3:20 AM this morning, a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling in the 1700 block of Heartland Avenue in the industrial area on the south side of Casselton, ND. The deputy observed two individuals attempting to break into a storage unit, the males immediately fled on foot once they saw the deputy.

During the search, deputies located a vehicle concealed inside a different storage unit under construction immediately adjacent to the building the responsible parties were breaking into. A third individual, identified as Allison Nelson, was located inside the vehicle and taken into custody. Deputies utilized a drone in the search.

Deputies located the two individuals in a field south of the storage units after 5:00 AM. Both individuals, identified as Ryan Wentz and Matthew Logan, were taken into custody. All three individuals were transported to the Cass County Jail and booked in on multiple charges stemming from the incident.

Arrest Details:

Ryan S. Wentz

35 years-old

Residence:

i. Fargo, ND

Charge/s:

i. Burglary (Felony)

ii. Burglary (Felony)

iii. Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (Felony)

Matthew L. Logan

30 years-old

Residence:

i. Fargo, ND

Charge/s

i. Burglary (Felony)

ii. Burglary (Felony)

iii. Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (Felony)

iv. Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor)

v. Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

vi. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Felony)

Allison L. Nelson

20 years-old

Residence

i. Valley City, ND

Charge/s

i. Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (Felony)

ii. Ingesting a Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor)

iii. Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

