136 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in North Dakota
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 136 new cases of COVID-19 along with 2 new deaths in the state.
In total, 128 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 7.2%.
There are now 1,169 active cases in North Dakota, with 47 patients hospitalized.
