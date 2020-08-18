136 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 136 new cases of COVID-19 along with 2 new deaths in the state.

In total, 128 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 7.2%.

There are now 1,169 active cases in North Dakota, with 47 patients hospitalized.

