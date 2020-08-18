1 arrested, another person is injured following assault in Jamestown

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On August 18, 2020, at approximately 12:03 am., the Jamestown Police Department and Jamestown Area Ambulance were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of 5 Ave SW, on a report of a male who had fallen, received head injuries, and was in need of medical attention.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male lying near a rear entrance to a residence. The male was unconscious and unresponsive, with significant head injuries. The male was immediately transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center by ambulance and was later air-lifted to a Fargo hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

During the initial response by officers, a male was found hiding in a closet, inside the residence. Officers also located a blunt object in the backyard, which had been used to cause the injuries to the male victim. An investigation ensued and based on the evidence located at the scene and statements obtained, it was determined that the 58-year-old male victim had been assaulted by another male, which resulted in the injuries he sustained.

The male victim and the male suspect are acquaintances and the assault occurred a significant time before law enforcement was contacted. 39-year-old Cory Allen Almklov of Jamestown was arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Assault.

He was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation and was later transported to Stutsman County Corrections, where he awaits formal charges. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.