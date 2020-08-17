Advertisement

The Moorhead CARES Small Business Relief Grant Program launches

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead CARES Small Business Relief Grant Program is officially launched and now open for applications.

The Moorhead City Council approved the use of $2 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for the development of the Moorhead CARES Small Business Relief Grant Program.

The grant program offers grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses and community organizations with 20 or fewer employees, and up to $3,000 for eligible sole proprietors.

Full program details and an on-line application are available here. The application closes at midnight August 31.

Moorhead CARES Small Business Relief Grant Program questions: Moorheadcares@cityofmoorhead.com

