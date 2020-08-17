Smoking materials ignited large apartment fire in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) -

Police say a big fire at an apartment building in Mandan this week started accidentally with improperly discarded smoking materials.

Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten said in a statement issued Friday. that the determination was made after examination of physical evidence and interviews with building occupants and witnesses.

Residents in 31 units of the third-story apartment building were displaced by the fire Monday evening.

Flaten says it began on a third-floor balcony.

It spread through the attic and consumed the building’s rooftop.

No one was injured in the fire.

