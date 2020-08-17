UPDATE: Missing Fargo man found

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

UPDATE (9:23 p.m.)--David Smith has been located and is safe. His photo has been removed at this time and the local alert will expire.

***********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

(ORIGINAL)--Fargo Police need your help finding 64-year-old David Smith.

Authorities say Smith went missing from the 1600 block of 9 Ave. S. at 6:57 p.m. He’s described as a Native American man. He’s 5′7″, 170 lbs., with a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and carrying a walking cane.

If you have any information, call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.