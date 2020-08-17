RedHawks complete sweep of Chicago Sunday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (15-23) batters had multiple hits, Leo Pina and Christian Ibarra each drove in three runs, and the F-M pitching staff was dialed in as the 'Hawks pounded the Chicago Dogs (17-21) 10-3 on Sunday afternoon to clinch a series sweep for the first time in the 2020 season.

With the game tied 2-2 midway through the fifth — thanks in large part to RedHawks starter Bradin Hagens' (1-3, 4.00 ERA) three-hit, two-run outing — the Fargo-Moorhead offense came to life, scoring four combined runs in the fifth and sixth to take a 6-3 lead. Joey Terdoslavich's two-run home run was the only scoring play allowed by Hagens in his seventh start of the year.

Fargo-Moorhead scored four runs in the eighth — including a two-run home run from Christian Ibarra, his second of the year — to put the game out of reach for the Dogs. Forrestt Allday also homered in the game for the RedHawks.

Ryan Williams (3-3, 4.07 ERA) picked up the win after limiting Chicago to one run on one hit in 4.0 innings of relief work this afternoon.

The RedHawks will have an off-day on Monday before opening a three-game set with the Sioux Falls Canaries on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

