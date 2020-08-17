Advertisement

President Trump campaigning in Minnesota

President Donald Trump will be in Mankato, MN on Monday.
President Donald Trump will be in Mankato, MN on Monday.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

President Donald Trump is bringing his campaign to Minnesota on Monday afternoon.

He’ll be at the Mankato Airport at 2 p.m. to deliver a speech on jobs and the economy.

The President intends to use the speech to draw a contrast with his opponent, Joe Biden.

President trump narrowly lost Minnesota in 2016 to Hillary Clinton, but he’s made the state a focus of his re-election campaign.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Chief: Protester kicks at biker during Sturgis rally

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The police chief of Sturgis says one protester was arrested after kicking at a biker during the annual motorcycle rally in western South Dakota.

Valley Today

ND officials expect temporary increase in oil production

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
North Dakota’s oil and gas production showed only a slight rise in June, although Department of Natural Resources officials say they expect those numbers to improve in July and August if only temporarily.

Valley Today

Weather Service confirms at least 6 tornadoes in Minnesota

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Weather Service says Friday’s storms spawned at least six tornadoes in Minnesota.

Valley Today

Smoking materials ignited large apartment fire in Mandan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a big fire at an apartment building in Mandan this week started accidentally with improperly discarded smoking materials.

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 17 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 17 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 17 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 17

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

News

Whistleblower: Watch out for COVID-19 test result scams

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
The scam is old, but the angle is new.

News

Jamestown 13-year-old battling brain tumor

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
The family spent Christmas in the hospital--six weeks and 30 rounds of radiation to follow.