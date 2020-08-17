President Trump campaigning in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

President Donald Trump is bringing his campaign to Minnesota on Monday afternoon.

He’ll be at the Mankato Airport at 2 p.m. to deliver a speech on jobs and the economy.

The President intends to use the speech to draw a contrast with his opponent, Joe Biden.

President trump narrowly lost Minnesota in 2016 to Hillary Clinton, but he’s made the state a focus of his re-election campaign.

