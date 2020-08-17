Advertisement

Pepperoni shortage is driving up price for small pizzerias

There's a coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni.
There's a coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni.(Source: KLAS/CNN)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pandemic has left shortages in items ranging from toilet paper to disinfectant wipes and even coins, but if you’re a pizza lover, the coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni may be even more troubling.

News outlets including USA Today report that small pizza shops said they’re seeing higher prices for the popular topping.

According to Bloomberg, a South Dakota shop is paying $4.12 cents a pound for it compared to $2.87 a pound in January of 2019.

Bloomberg also found a New York pizzeria that says it's paying $6 a pound, up from $4 a pound earlier this year.

The paper reports that large chains like Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Little Caesar’s and Papa John’s are not getting hit with price increases because their prices are set in long-term contracts.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

WHAT TO WATCH: Democrats open a new kind of convention

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats will put on essentially an all-virtual convention, broadcasting two hours of prime-time programming starting at 9 p.m. EST, much of it pre-taped, Monday through Thursday.

POVnow

MDE Commissioner on MN Schools This Fall

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
MN students return to schools in two weeks and many school districts are still finalizing their plans. Mary Cathryn Ricker, MN Commissioner of Education, joined us to answer your questions.

National

Hostage situation after Texas officers shot ends peacefully

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A hostage situation ended peacefully Monday morning when a man and his mother exited a home near Austin, Texas, where a day earlier three police officers had been shot and wounded.

News

Names of those involved in Grafton officer involved shooting have been released

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Grafton Police say on August 14th, they were trying to apprehend a man who had an outstanding federal warrant. Police say 37-year-old Ruben J. Cruz of Bottineau fled on foot.

National Politics

US approves oil, gas leasing plan for Alaska wildlife refuge

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt signed the Record of Decision, which will determine where oil and gas leasing will take place in the refuge's coastal plain, a 1.56-million acre swath of land on Alaska's north shore with the Beaufort Sea.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on Postal Service bill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

Valley Today

Chief: Protester kicks at biker during Sturgis rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
The police chief of Sturgis says one protester was arrested after kicking at a biker during the annual motorcycle rally in western South Dakota.

Valley Today

ND officials expect temporary increase in oil production

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
North Dakota’s oil and gas production showed only a slight rise in June, although Department of Natural Resources officials say they expect those numbers to improve in July and August if only temporarily.

Valley Today

Weather Service confirms at least 6 tornadoes in Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Weather Service says Friday’s storms spawned at least six tornadoes in Minnesota.

National

Stalker planned to take WWE star hostage, police say

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials said a man allegedly stalked a WWE wrestler for years before traveling to her home on Sunday with plans to hold her hostage.