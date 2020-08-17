NDSU student combating drunk driving with new ride share service for college kids

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As college students start making their way back to campus this week, one NDSU senior is hoping to help reduce the amount of drunk driving by rolling out what he calls the Buzi Bus for the first time this weekend.

It’s an idea Xavier Bonner has had since his freshman year, but never had the time to execute it until COVID-19 started slowing things down. And with the help of some artistic and handy friends, as well as a good deal on a van, Bonner says the Buzi Bus is almost ready for it’s debut.

“Throughout my experiences here and other places I’ve run into a lot of people I’ve seen drinking and driving. I’ve always been an advocate for having a sober ride,” Bonner said.

Deemed one of the drunkest U.S. cities, Bonner said he was tired of seeing fellow friends and classmates make bad choices on the weekends and wants to help keep Fargo roads safe.

“I think it’s a terrible problem in North Dakota,” he said.

Bonner says the 12-person bus runs on a constant cycle through the main hot spots of NDSU’s campus and says the bus will be back at any one spot on the route every twenty to thirty minutes. He says rides vary from $3 to $5 per person, and says his prices won’t get higher come bar close.

Bonner also says for now, masks will be required when riding along.

“If you don’t have a mask, I’ll have masks readily available to purchase for one dollar,” Bonner said.

Bonner says while they can do custom pick-ups and drop offs, for now the Buzi Bus will be sticking close to NDSU’s campus. He says he hopes to soon partner with local universities as well as downtown businesses to help keep other students safe as well.

“My whole goal is to expand to every university, so that we can stop the drinking and driving for all college-age students. Most of the money will go to investing into more vans, more technology, making an app and stuff like that,” Bonner said.

Bonner says the Buzi Bus will run every Wednesday through Saturday night, and says for the time being only cash payments will be accepted.

“If I’m going to put somebody at risk for passing along germs, it should be myself. So, we’ll just have you drop the cash into the money box and at the end of the night, I’ll spray the money down so I don’t contract anything,” he said.

