ND officials expect temporary increase in oil production

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

North Dakota’s oil and gas production showed only a slight rise in June, although Department of Natural Resources officials say they expect those numbers to improve in July and August if only temporarily.

The department’s update showed that the state produced an average of about 890,000 barrels a day in June, up from about 860,000 barrels in April.

North Dakota Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says the department is “pretty confident” that the state topped 1 million barrels a day in July and he expects similar results in August.

However, he attributes that to “flush production,” or an increase due to curtailed wells coming back online.

