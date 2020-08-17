Advertisement

Names of those involved in Grafton officer involved shooting have been released

Police background
Police background(MGN)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Grafton Police say on August 14th, they were trying to apprehend a man who had an outstanding federal warrant. Police say 37-year-old Ruben J. Cruz of Bottineau fled on foot.

Police say while Cruz was running away, he fired several rounds at law enforcement, hitting Officer Lucas Campoverde in the chest. Officer Casey Jones returned fire and struck Cruz.

Officer Campoverde and Ruben Cruz were both taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. Officer Campoverde was listed as stable on Saturday the 15th. The condition of Cruz is unknown.

ORIGINAL: Two people are in the hospital, including a Grafton police officer, following a shoot-out in Grafton, ND late Friday night.

It happened around 11:56 p.m. when officers of the Grafton Police Department, along with a Walsh County Deputy Sheriff, attempted to apprehend a man with an outstanding federal warrant.

Authorities say the man fled on foot. While doing so, they say he fired several rounds at law enforcement officers and struck a Grafton police officer.

Authorities say they exchanged gunfire with the man, who was also struck.

The officer and the man were taken to Unity Medical Center in Grafton before being transferred to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

The names of the involved parties will be released at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.

