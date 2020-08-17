Advertisement

Master P to pay for funeral of 3-year-old girl killed in Louisville double shooting

Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - After a man and his young daughter were shot and killed Friday, the family is getting help to pay for their funerals.

Rapper Master P announced he will cover the funeral costs for 3-year-old Trinity Randolph.

Trinity and her father, Brandon Waddles, were shot and killed Friday afternoon inside a home on Kahlert Avenue in the Jacobs neighborhood.

Master P said in a statement that he will always do his part in Louisville and across the country to keep sounding the alarm on gun violence.

The family also has a gofundme page for support.

No arrests have been made in the case.

