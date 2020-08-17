Local Black Lives Matter activist files complaint against Moorhead Police after recent traffic stop

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With over 2,000 views, many in the valley may have seen a recent video that was posted to Facebook over this past weekend.

The video shows what occurred after a traffic stop involving local Black Lives Matter activist Faith Dixon.

In the video, Dixon says she was upset with the way the stop was conducted in Moorhead on Saturday and has since filed a formal complaint against one officer involved.

Dixon says one of the officers tried to open her door, had his hand on his gun and that she feared for her life. Dixon says she needs justice.

We reached out to Moorhead Police who say shortly after 4:00 on Saturday, they pulled Dixon over on 8th Street for driving 44 in a 30 mile per hour zone. Police say they want to be as transparent as possible with the community and will be releasing more video on the incident sometime today.

Dixon was cited for speeding.

