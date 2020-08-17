Advertisement

Fargo police say drunk driver faces manslaughter charges for deadly wreck

Speed and alcohol were reportedly factors in Saturday night's crash in north Fargo
(AP)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing two manslaughter charges for a wreck that happened over the weekend in north Fargo that killed two people.

Henry Kulor was driving drunk and going fast when he hit a motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole on Saturday, according to the Fargo Police Department.

Police responded to a crash at 10:21 p.m. in the 700 block of 14th St N.

Pierce James Kvien, 22, of Roseau was on his motorcycle heading eastbound on 8th Ave N when Kulor’s car struck him on 14 St N, according to Fargo police.

Police said witnesses reported that Kulor was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign on 8th Ave N right before he hit Kvien’s motorcycle.

Kulor’s vehicle reportedly hit a utility pole before coming to a complete stop.

Kvien died at the scene and Kulor’s passenger, Wein Zelee, 25, of Fargo later died of his injuries at a hospital, according to police.

Kulor was arrested for driving under the influence and two counts of manslaughter.

