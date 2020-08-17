COVID-19 testing events scheduled at the University of North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health, in collaboration with the University of North Dakota (UND), the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) and with support from the North Dakota National Guard, will host Coronavirus (COVID-19) walk-up testing event.

Testing will take place August 19th-21st (K-12 faculty and staff and UND) and August 23rd (UND students only) at UND’s High Performance Center, 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks.

The testing will be open to UND students, faculty and staff and Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina and Walsh counties public and private school faculty and staff from:

· Wednesday, August 19th, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (K-12 faculty and staff and UND)

· Thursday, August 20th, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (K-12 faculty and staff and UND)

· Friday, August 21st, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (K-12 faculty and staff and UND)

· Sunday, August 23rd, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (UND students only)

Additional event details:

· Registration prior to arrival at the event is required: testreg.nd.gov.

Please note that pre-registering does not guarantee a test.

There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.

Proof of residency will not be required.

The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time in line may be longer.

Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.

Face coverings or masks are required and six-foot distancing is expected.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.