COVID-19 Testing events scheduled at North Dakota State University

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Coronavirus (COVD-19) testing events on the North Dakota State University (NDSU) campus this week for current NDSU students, faculty and staff. It will also be open to current area K-12 teachers and staff.

These are closed, back-to-school testing events intended for the groups indicated and are not open to the general public.

A combination of outdoor drive-up and walk-up testing will take place in the west parking lot of the FARGODOME. Testing events are scheduled from August 18 – Sunday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to pre-register to facilitate an efficient collection process and minimize the amount of time spent at the testing site. The pre-registration link can be found on the Department of Health’s website at https://testreg.nd.gov/.

Additional details:

· The nasal swab will be used.

· There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.

· Proof of residency will not be required.

· The testing process itself takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time in line may be longer.

· Those with a positive result will be notified by phone within 24 – 72 hours by the NDDoH.

· For those opting in to the electronic notification, negative results will be emailed within 72 hours. However, results may take longer, depending on state lab processing. If someone opts out of electronic notification, they will receive a phone call.

· For those who have had a positive COVID-19 test (via oral or nasal swab) and have completed isolation requirements, additional testing is not necessary.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.