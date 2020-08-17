Advertisement

Chief: Protester kicks at biker during Sturgis rally

Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (AP) -

The police chief of Sturgis says one protester was arrested after kicking at a biker during the annual motorcycle rally in western South Dakota.

Chief Geody Vandewater says a small group of protesters was gathered on Sturgis’ Main Street on Saturday when one demonstrator kicked the motorcycle as it passed by.

The crowd began swarming toward the protesters. Vandewater says police escorted the demonstrators to a safe spot.

He says the protesters were demonstrating against Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s decision not to shut down South Dakota during the coronavirus pandemic and that the Sturgis rally was being held.

No one was hurt.

