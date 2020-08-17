Advertisement

Air Force technology used to help battle Colo. wildfire

Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KMGH) – The fight against wildfires is a battle against nature, and that battle has entered the 21st century.

The Team Awareness Kit, or TAK for short, is technology that was developed by the U.S. Air Force for combat warfare, and it has now been adapted to combat flames.

Developers are deploying the technology for the first time in a major wildland operation at the Grizzly Creek Fire, giving them real-time eyes on the ground, in the sky, and in the wild as the fire expands.

It’s giving emergency crews data that would have taken hours to collect in a matter of seconds.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

See the inside of the 'Golden Girls' house that just sold for $4 million

Updated: moments ago
|
The midcentury-modern house that appeared on the popular 1980s-era sitcom “The Golden Girls” sold for roughly $4 million.

National Politics

Q&A: What’s happening at the US Postal Service, and why?

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some questions and answers about what's going on with the post office and the upcoming election.

National

Review: Prosecutor office abused discretion in Smollett case

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A special prosecutor in Chicago said Monday that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office abused their discretion in the case against actor Jussie Smollett but did nothing criminal.

National Politics

Convention losses deal blow to businesses

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Businesses in Milwaukee and Charlotte prepared for 2020 convention booms that didn't happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Breaking News

Fargo police say drunk driver faces manslaughter charges for deadly wreck

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Henry Kulor was driving drunk and going fast when he hit a motorcycle and crashed into a utility pole on Saturday, according to the Fargo Police Department. He faces two counts of manslaughter.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on Postal Service bill

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

National

Meteorologists seek to confirm hottest Death Valley temperature in 107 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An automated measuring system in California’s Death Valley reported a reading that would be among the highest ever recorded globally if it is confirmed.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 170,000 ahead of flu season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
There are growing concerns that the U.S. is testing less for coronavirus even as 1,000 Americans die daily.

National

Washington hires Wright as NFL’s 1st Black team president

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Washington Football Team on Monday hired Jason Wright as team president, making him the first Black person to hold that position in NFL history.

National Politics

WHAT TO WATCH: Democrats open a new kind of convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats will put on essentially an all-virtual convention, broadcasting two hours of prime-time programming starting at 9 p.m. EST, much of it pre-taped, Monday through Thursday.