Two in custody after escaping from juvenile detention center and leading officials on high-speed chase

CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people are in custody after leading officials on a high-speed chase Sunday.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Moorhead Police Department received a report of two juveniles that escaped from the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Moorhead.

A short time later, a passerby reported that he saw two young people matching the juvenile’s description get into a Clay County Fleet vehicle and leave southbound on 9th Street North.

A Moorhead Police Officer found the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on it.

The vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit began.

The Moorhead Officer stopped the pursuit and lost sight of the vehicle.

A Clay County Deputy was in the area and found the vehicle and attempted to stop it again.

The vehicle again did not stop and fled from the deputy.

Deputy’s then pursued the vehicle eastbound on I-94 with speeds reaching 100 mph.

A Barnesville Police Officer was able to successfully deploy stop sticks as the vehicle was eastbound on I-94.

The driver continued to flee and exited into the city of Barnesville.

The deputy was able to bring the vehicle to a stop by performing a PIT maneuver at 4th Avenue and 2nd Street SE in Barnesville.

Both people were taken back into custody and transported to the Northwest Regional Juvenile Center in Moorhead.

