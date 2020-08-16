Advertisement

Two in custody after escaping from juvenile detention center and leading officials on high-speed chase

(WCAX)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people are in custody after leading officials on a high-speed chase Sunday.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Moorhead Police Department received a report of two juveniles that escaped from the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Moorhead.

A short time later, a passerby reported that he saw two young people matching the juvenile’s description get into a Clay County Fleet vehicle and leave southbound on 9th Street North.

A Moorhead Police Officer found the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on it.

The vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit began.

The Moorhead Officer stopped the pursuit and lost sight of the vehicle.

A Clay County Deputy was in the area and found the vehicle and attempted to stop it again.

The vehicle again did not stop and fled from the deputy.

Deputy’s then pursued the vehicle eastbound on I-94 with speeds reaching 100 mph.

A Barnesville Police Officer was able to successfully deploy stop sticks as the vehicle was eastbound on I-94.

The driver continued to flee and exited into the city of Barnesville.

The deputy was able to bring the vehicle to a stop by performing a PIT maneuver at 4th Avenue and 2nd Street SE in Barnesville.

Both people were taken back into custody and transported to the Northwest Regional Juvenile Center in Moorhead.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two killed in Fargo crash

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Two people died after a crash between a car and motorcycle Saturday night in Fargo.

News

MDH: 754 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
They’re also reporting seven new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,706.

News

NDDoH: 143 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 143 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the daily positivity rate to 2.6%.

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather - August 15

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 15 - Part 3

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 15 - Part 2

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 15 - Part 1

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 15 - Part 2

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 15 - Part 1

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

Jamestown 13-year-old battling brain tumor

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
The family spent Christmas in the hospital--six weeks and 30 rounds of radiation to follow.