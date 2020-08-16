NDDoH: 143 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 143 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the daily positivity rate to 2.6%.
They are also reporting four new deaths linked to the illness.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 40s from Sioux County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY
- Barnes County - 2
- Benson County – 3
- Burleigh County - 44
- Cass County – 11
- Dunn County – 1
- Eddy County - 1
- Golden Valley County - 1
- Grand Forks County – 14
- McHenry County – 3
- McKenzie County - 1
- McLean County – 4
- Morton County – 12
- Mountrail County – 4
- Ramsey County – 2
- Richland County – 2
- Sioux County - 4
- Stark County – 16
- Traill County – 2
- Walsh County - 2
- Ward County – 13
- Williams County – 1
BY THE NUMBERS
397,296 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,581 total tests from yesterday)
179,800 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,655 unique individuals from yesterday)
171,213 Total Negative (+1,512 unique individuals from yesterday)
8,587 – Total Positive (+143 unique individuals from yesterday)
Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing This number will be updated Monday.
2.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**
459 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individual from yesterday)
54 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
7,249 – Total Recovered (+88 individuals from yesterday)
125 – Total Deaths*** (+4 individual from yesterday)
