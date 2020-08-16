NDDoH: 143 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 143 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the daily positivity rate to 2.6%.

They are also reporting four new deaths linked to the illness.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 40s from Sioux County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

Barnes County - 2

Benson County – 3

Burleigh County - 44

Cass County – 11

Dunn County – 1

Eddy County - 1

Golden Valley County - 1

Grand Forks County – 14

McHenry County – 3

McKenzie County - 1

McLean County – 4

Morton County – 12

Mountrail County – 4

Ramsey County – 2

Richland County – 2

Sioux County - 4

Stark County – 16

Traill County – 2

Walsh County - 2

Ward County – 13

Williams County – 1

BY THE NUMBERS

397,296 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,581 total tests from yesterday)

179,800 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,655 unique individuals from yesterday)

171,213 Total Negative (+1,512 unique individuals from yesterday)

8,587 – Total Positive (+143 unique individuals from yesterday)

Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing This number will be updated Monday.

2.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

459 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individual from yesterday)

54 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

7,249 – Total Recovered (+88 individuals from yesterday)

125 – Total Deaths*** (+4 individual from yesterday)

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.