NDDoH: 143 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 143 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the daily positivity rate to 2.6%.

They are also reporting four new deaths linked to the illness.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions.  
  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 40s from Sioux County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

  • Barnes County - 2
  • Benson County – 3
  • Burleigh County - 44
  • Cass County – 11
  • Dunn County – 1
  • Eddy County - 1
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 14
  • McHenry County – 3
  • McKenzie County - 1
  • McLean County – 4
  • Morton County – 12
  • Mountrail County – 4
  • Ramsey County – 2
  • Richland County – 2
  • Sioux County - 4
  • Stark County – 16
  • Traill County – 2
  • Walsh County - 2
  • Ward County – 13
  • Williams County – 1

BY THE NUMBERS

397,296 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,581 total tests from yesterday)

179,800 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,655 unique individuals from yesterday)

171,213 Total Negative (+1,512 unique individuals from yesterday)

8,587 – Total Positive (+143 unique individuals from yesterday)

Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing This number will be updated Monday.

2.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

459 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individual from yesterday)

54 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

7,249 – Total Recovered (+88 individuals from yesterday)

125 – Total Deaths*** (+4 individual from yesterday)

