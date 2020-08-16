Advertisement

MDH: 754 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 754 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 65,152.

They’re also reporting seven new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,706.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 58,196

Total cases hospitalized: 5,851

  • Hospitalized as of Sunday: 290
  • Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday: 152

