MDH: 754 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 754 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 65,152.

They’re also reporting seven new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,706.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 58,196

Total cases hospitalized: 5,851

Hospitalized as of Sunday: 290

Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday: 152

