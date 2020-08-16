Lemonade for life

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

You’re never too old for a lemonade stand, and you’re never too young to make a difference.

“We are doing a lemonade stand to raise money to help the homeless this winter,” Asia Robinson says. “The money will go to supplies like blankets, hygiene and snacks.”

The Robinson’s are new to Fargo. They came here from Texas with their four kids.

“We had community members help us with furniture, clothes, food, household items and everything else as soon as we got here,” Jeremy Robinson says.

Jeremy Robinson says it was the community that took care of him and his family when they needed it most.

“I’ve never experienced that kind of giving support before,” Katrina Robinson, Jeremy’s wife, says. “We wanted to make sure we were helping the community in any way we could.”

Now, they are paying it forward. Spending Wednesdays in the kitchen making food for the homeless and raising money for supplies with Saturday’s lemonade stand.

“It feels really good to be able to help,” Jeremy Robinson says. “There’s a lot of people that need it. There’s going to be a lot more people that need it with all that’s going on.”

So far, the lemonade stand has pulled in about $300. They say the work is far from over, hoping others will join them.

“It’s going to take more than just the government or the city to do this,” Jeremy Robinson says. “It takes the community to fix the community.”

The Robinsons will be back outside selling lemonade Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1445 16 1/2 St. S. in Fargo.

You can donate virtually using PayPal at kcrobinson817@gmail.com.

