Advertisement

Lemonade for life

You're never too old for a lemonade stand, and you're never too young to make a difference.
You're never too old for a lemonade stand, and you're never too young to make a difference.(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

You’re never too old for a lemonade stand, and you’re never too young to make a difference.

“We are doing a lemonade stand to raise money to help the homeless this winter,” Asia Robinson says. “The money will go to supplies like blankets, hygiene and snacks.”

The Robinson’s are new to Fargo. They came here from Texas with their four kids.

“We had community members help us with furniture, clothes, food, household items and everything else as soon as we got here,” Jeremy Robinson says.

Jeremy Robinson says it was the community that took care of him and his family when they needed it most.

“I’ve never experienced that kind of giving support before,” Katrina Robinson, Jeremy’s wife, says. “We wanted to make sure we were helping the community in any way we could.”

Now, they are paying it forward. Spending Wednesdays in the kitchen making food for the homeless and raising money for supplies with Saturday’s lemonade stand.

“It feels really good to be able to help,” Jeremy Robinson says. “There’s a lot of people that need it. There’s going to be a lot more people that need it with all that’s going on.”

So far, the lemonade stand has pulled in about $300. They say the work is far from over, hoping others will join them.

“It’s going to take more than just the government or the city to do this,” Jeremy Robinson says. “It takes the community to fix the community.”

The Robinsons will be back outside selling lemonade Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1445 16 1/2 St. S. in Fargo.

You can donate virtually using PayPal at kcrobinson817@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jamestown 13-year-old battling brain tumor

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
The family spent Christmas in the hospital--six weeks and 30 rounds of radiation to follow.

News

News - 6:00PM News August 15 - Part 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 6:00PM News August 15 - Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 6:00PM News August 15 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 6:00PM News August 15 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather August 15

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

Minnesota woman charged on multiple counts after leading State Troopers on high-speed chase

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Samantha Carmicle, 28, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, fleeing, driving while license revoked and reckless endangerment.

News

Loved ones remember Perham couple killed in motorcycle accident during Sturgis Rally

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A Perham couple died Tuesday afternoon doing what they loved most, riding bikes at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

NDDoH: 123 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
There are no new deaths. The daily positivity rate is at 1.9%.

News

MDH: 696 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Health officials are also reporting six new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,699.