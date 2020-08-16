Jamestown 13-year-old battling brain tumor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

It's been a long year for a Jamestown family. Their 13-year-old son spent the last year battling cancer.

Doctors diagnosed Lane Gilbertson with a brain tumor in December of last year.

The family spent Christmas in the hospital--six weeks and 30 rounds of radiation to follow.

As a result, Lane is in a wheelchair. He's going to physical therapy and is getting better.

Saturday, the community celebrated him with dinner, music and auctions to help raise money for the family.

“The costs are insane, even when you have decent insurance,” mom Judy Gilbertson says. “We had to make the bathroom and his bedroom wheelchair accessible, as well as add a ramp out front. The support we have got has been phenomenal.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.