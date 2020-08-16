Advertisement

Jamestown 13-year-old battling brain tumor

The family spent Christmas in the hospital--six weeks and 30 rounds of radiation to follow.
The family spent Christmas in the hospital--six weeks and 30 rounds of radiation to follow.(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

It's been a long year for a Jamestown family. Their 13-year-old son spent the last year battling cancer.

Doctors diagnosed Lane Gilbertson with a brain tumor in December of last year.

The family spent Christmas in the hospital--six weeks and 30 rounds of radiation to follow.

As a result, Lane is in a wheelchair. He's going to physical therapy and is getting better.

Saturday, the community celebrated him with dinner, music and auctions to help raise money for the family.

“The costs are insane, even when you have decent insurance,” mom Judy Gilbertson says. “We had to make the bathroom and his bedroom wheelchair accessible, as well as add a ramp out front. The support we have got has been phenomenal.”

GoFundMe to help the family

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lemonade for life

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
You’re never too old for a lemonade stand, and you’re never too young to make a difference.

News

News - 6:00PM News August 15 - Part 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 6:00PM News August 15 - Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 6:00PM News August 15 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 6:00PM News August 15 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather August 15

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

Minnesota woman charged on multiple counts after leading State Troopers on high-speed chase

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Samantha Carmicle, 28, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, fleeing, driving while license revoked and reckless endangerment.

News

Loved ones remember Perham couple killed in motorcycle accident during Sturgis Rally

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A Perham couple died Tuesday afternoon doing what they loved most, riding bikes at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

NDDoH: 123 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
There are no new deaths. The daily positivity rate is at 1.9%.

News

MDH: 696 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Health officials are also reporting six new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,699.