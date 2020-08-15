Advertisement

Two injured in officer involved shooting in Grafton

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(KKTV)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Two people are in the hospital, including a Grafton police officer, following a shoot-out in Grafton, ND late Friday night.

It happened around 11:56 p.m. when officers of the Grafton Police Department, along with a Walsh County Deputy Sheriff, attempted to apprehend a man with an outstanding federal warrant.

Authorities say the man fled on foot. While doing so, they say he fired several rounds at law enforcement officers and struck a Grafton police officer.

Authorities say they exchanged gunfire with the man, who was also struck.

The officer and the man were taken to Unity Medical Center in Grafton before being transferred to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

The names of the involved parties will be released at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.

