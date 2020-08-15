Advertisement

Tornado rips through Elbow Lake golf course

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELBOW LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Clean up is underway after a tornado ripped up parts of Grant County Friday afternoon.

The twister was one of three to touch down in the area that included Ottertail County. It left behind a big mess at an Elbow Lake, Minn. golf course.

"We ran to our mechanical room with our little dog," Beverly Rund says.

She and her husband live on the Tipsinah Mounds Golf Course.

"It was maybe 30 seconds," she says. "You could hear the roar and we could hear the glass breaking upstairs. We have vegetation in the house even."

The twister tossed a tree from the course into her living room window, tore apart screening in her sunroom and downed several trees in her yard.

Rund says it was a scary situation, but she’s glad everyone is ok. Adding, these things can be replaced. For many out on the course, it was a close call.

"All of a sudden one of the guys noticed out the window that the tornado was right above the clubhouse. Everyone ran downstairs," Clubhouse Manager Tonya Nelson says. "We could see out the downstairs window and trees started to come down over here along holes 17 and 18.

The damage was limited to holes 17 and 18, but it is severe. The twister also tore the roof off the clubhouse and knocked several power lines down.

“It’s really sad, first of all,” Kraig Hunter says. “It’s devastating. Our guys that work at this course do such a good job. Just to see it damaged like this is just sad.”

The Grant County Sheriff says no one was hurt in any of the tornados that touched down Friday afternoon.

