NDDoH: 123 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 123 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday.

There are no new deaths. The daily positivity rate is at 1.9%.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY

Barnes County - 4

Benson County – 2

Burleigh County - 18

Cass County – 11

Emmons County - 4

Golden Valley County - 1

Grand Forks County – 40

Kidder County - 3

McLean County – 8

Morton County – 5

Mountrail County – 2

Nelson County – 1

Pierce County - 1

Ramsey County – 2

Richland County – 1

Rolette County - 2

Stark County – 2

Stutsman County - 1

Traill County – 2

Walsh County - 2

Ward County – 9

Williams County – 2

BY THE NUMBERS

391,731 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+6,478 total tests from yesterday)

178,145 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,542 unique individuals from yesterday)

169,701 Total Negative (+1,420 unique individuals from yesterday)

8,444 – Total Positive (+123 unique individuals from yesterday)

A case from Richland County was a duplicate.

Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing This number will be updated Monday.

1.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**

457 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individual from yesterday)

55 – Currently Hospitalized (-10 individuals from yesterday)

7,161 – Total Recovered (+95 individuals from yesterday)

121 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

