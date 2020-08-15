Advertisement

NDDoH: 123 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 123 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday.

There are no new deaths. The daily positivity rate is at 1.9%.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY

  • Barnes County - 4
  • Benson County – 2
  • Burleigh County - 18
  • Cass County – 11
  • Emmons County - 4
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 40
  • Kidder County - 3
  • McLean County – 8
  • Morton County – 5
  • Mountrail County – 2
  • Nelson County – 1
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 2
  • Richland County – 1
  • Rolette County - 2
  • Stark County – 2
  • Stutsman County - 1
  • Traill County – 2
  • Walsh County - 2
  • Ward County – 9
  • Williams County – 2

BY THE NUMBERS

391,731 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+6,478 total tests from yesterday)

178,145 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,542 unique individuals from yesterday)

169,701 Total Negative (+1,420 unique individuals from yesterday)

8,444 – Total Positive (+123 unique individuals from yesterday)

A case from Richland County was a duplicate.

Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing This number will be updated Monday.

1.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**

457 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individual from yesterday)

55 – Currently Hospitalized (-10 individuals from yesterday)

7,161 – Total Recovered (+95 individuals from yesterday)

121 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

