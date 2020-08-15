NDDoH: 123 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 123 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday.
There are no new deaths. The daily positivity rate is at 1.9%.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY
- Barnes County - 4
- Benson County – 2
- Burleigh County - 18
- Cass County – 11
- Emmons County - 4
- Golden Valley County - 1
- Grand Forks County – 40
- Kidder County - 3
- McLean County – 8
- Morton County – 5
- Mountrail County – 2
- Nelson County – 1
- Pierce County - 1
- Ramsey County – 2
- Richland County – 1
- Rolette County - 2
- Stark County – 2
- Stutsman County - 1
- Traill County – 2
- Walsh County - 2
- Ward County – 9
- Williams County – 2
BY THE NUMBERS
391,731 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+6,478 total tests from yesterday)
178,145 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,542 unique individuals from yesterday)
169,701 Total Negative (+1,420 unique individuals from yesterday)
8,444 – Total Positive (+123 unique individuals from yesterday)
A case from Richland County was a duplicate.
Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing This number will be updated Monday.
1.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**
457 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individual from yesterday)
55 – Currently Hospitalized (-10 individuals from yesterday)
7,161 – Total Recovered (+95 individuals from yesterday)
121 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)
