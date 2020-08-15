Advertisement

Minnesota woman charged on multiple counts after leading State Troopers on high-speed chase

(KGWN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A Vadnais Heights, Minn. woman is in the Cass County Jail after leading North Dakota State Troopers on a high-speed chase Saturday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. when a 911 call reported a silver Chevrolet Cavalier heading the wrong way on the I-29 Thompson exit.

Authorities say the Cavalier turned around and followed the reporting party into the Hillsboro rest area, where the female driver tried getting into the reporting parties’ vehicle.

The reporting party left and continued south on I-29, but the Cavalier continued to follow. A State Trooper found the Cavalier and tried to pull the driver, 28-year-old Samantha Carmicle, over on I-29 just north of Fargo.

That’s when Carmicle took off, reaching speeds of 100 mph. The chase ended south of Fargo after Carmicle drove over spike strips.

Carmicle was taken to the Cass County Jail. She was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, fleeing, driving while license revoked and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

