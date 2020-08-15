MDH: 696 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) -
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 696 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 64,413 total positive cases.
They are also reporting six new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,699.
Patients no longer needing isolation: 57,457
Total cases hospitalized: 5,822
Hospitalized as of Saturday: 307
Hospitalized in ICU as of Saturday: 140
