MDH: 696 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 696 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 64,413 total positive cases.

They are also reporting six new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,699.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 57,457

Total cases hospitalized: 5,822

Hospitalized as of Saturday: 307

Hospitalized in ICU as of Saturday: 140

