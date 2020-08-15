Advertisement

MDH: 696 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 696 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 64,413 total positive cases.

They are also reporting six new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,699.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 57,457

Total cases hospitalized: 5,822

Hospitalized as of Saturday: 307

Hospitalized in ICU as of Saturday: 140

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minnesota woman charged on multiple counts after leading State Troopers on high-speed chase

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Samantha Carmicle, 28, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, fleeing, driving while license revoked and reckless endangerment.

News

Loved ones remember Perham couple killed in motorcycle accident during Sturgis Rally

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A Perham couple died Tuesday afternoon doing what they loved most, riding bikes at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

NDDoH: 123 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
There are no new deaths. The daily positivity rate is at 1.9%.

News

Two injured in officer involved shooting in Grafton

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Two people are in the hospital, including a Grafton police officer, following a shoot-out in Grafton, ND late Friday night.

Latest News

News

Point of View August 14 - Part 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View August 14 - Part 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View August 14 - Part 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Tornado rips through Elbow Lake golf course

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
The twister was one of three to touch down in the area.

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 14 - Part 1

Updated: 16 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 14 - Part 3

Updated: 16 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD