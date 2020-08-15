Federal jury finds man guilty of rape at Spirit Lake Reservation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fort Totten man was found guilty on Friday in federal court on the charge of sexual abuse of incapacitated victim.

Paul Henry Cavanaugh, 55, was convicted after a four-day trial inside the Quentin N. Burdick U.S. Courthouse. A jury couldn’t reach a consensus on his other charge of aggravated sexual abuse by force, according to the federal clerk.

Cavanaugh was on trial for raping someone on the Spirit Lake Reservation on March 15, 2018.

His sentencing is scheduled for December of 2020.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.