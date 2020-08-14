Universities refund students for COVID-19, parents say it’s not enough

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The mom of a Mayville State student says she’s feeling cheated out of thousands of dollars.

“They need to do better. I paid Mayville State for a service,” Jessica Woods says. “They did not provide the service, under no fault of my own or my son’s.”

Like all other students in the North Dakota higher education system, her son’s year was cut short because of COVID-19.

She was given a 30% refund last spring for housing and dining services.

“Just because that’s what we gave everyone else, and that’s what we decided as a board, is unacceptable to me,” she says.

Part of what has Woods so upset, she says, is that the school wasn’t giving her any answers. We called Mayville State, they say, the refund is what’s fair.

“The board of higher education did suspend a policy that said no refunds unless you withdraw from school,” Interim VP of Business Affairs Steven Bensen says. “As a result of that, we were able to give a 30% refund.”

The school says the amount of the refund was based on the time left in the school year. They refunded 180 students. Bensen says, roughly 30% was standard for universities across the state. But admitted, that a lot of parents were still upset.

Many like woods saying, it’s not the school’s fault, but it’s not the student’s fault either.

“They felt that probably the refund wasn’t proportional to what they had outstanding,” Bensen says. “They expected something larger.”

Bensen says the amount on the check isn’t going to change, and that it will expire in six months.

As an incentive to return to class, through the CARES Act, North Dakota universities are giving a $500 COVID-19 refund to all who apply. Bensen says that may be a student’s best option to make up for money lost.

The CARES Act provides funds to all institutions in North Dakota, including private schools. Mayville State has over $150,000 to give grants to students who qualify. So far, they have given out about $50,000.

The funding will be awarded to universities and colleges to provide emergency grants to students:

· North Dakota State University – Fargo – $3,864,163

· University of North Dakota – Grand Forks – $2,745,776

· University of Mary – Bismarck, Fargo, Watford City, Grand Forks – $768,094

· Minot State University – Minot – $637,891

· Turtle Mountain Community College – Belcourt – $473,968

· Bismarck State College – Bismarck – $457,033

· University of Jamestown – Jamestown – $424,479

· North Dakota State College of Science – Wahpeton – $411,676

· Dickinson State University – Dickinson – $320,047

· Valley City State University – Valley City – $226,471

· Sitting Bull College – Fort Yates – $187,524

· United Tribes Technical College – Bismarck – $169,976

· Williston State College – Williston – $169,405

· Mayville State University – Mayville – $156,360

· Dakota College at Bottineau – Bottineau – $117,215

· Trinity Bible College – Ellendale – $108,484

· Cankdeska Cikana Community College – Ft. Totten – $102,196

· Lake Region State College – Devils Lake, GFAFB – $55,439

· Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College – New Town – $41,847

