UND Police searching for motorcycle theft suspect

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police at the University of North Dakota are searching for the person who went up to a random motorcycle, loaded it up and took off.

Late Thursday night, police posted a video on their Facebook page showing the theft.

❗️#AssistanceNeeded❗️We need your assistance with an investigation of a stolen motorcycle from parking lot of Brannon,... Posted by University of North Dakota Police Department on Thursday, August 13, 2020

It shows a man with a four-wheeler and a trailer going up to a motorcycle, loading it up in the trailer and driving off.

The theft happened in the parking lot of Brannon, Selke, & Noren Hall on the UND Campus.

If you have any information on this, you’re urged to let police know.

