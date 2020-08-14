UND Police searching for motorcycle theft suspect
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police at the University of North Dakota are searching for the person who went up to a random motorcycle, loaded it up and took off.
Late Thursday night, police posted a video on their Facebook page showing the theft.
It shows a man with a four-wheeler and a trailer going up to a motorcycle, loading it up in the trailer and driving off.
The theft happened in the parking lot of Brannon, Selke, & Noren Hall on the UND Campus.
If you have any information on this, you’re urged to let police know.
