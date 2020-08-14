Advertisement

UND Police searching for motorcycle theft suspect

Police Lights (WMTW)
Police Lights (WMTW)(WMTW)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police at the University of North Dakota are searching for the person who went up to a random motorcycle, loaded it up and took off.

Late Thursday night, police posted a video on their Facebook page showing the theft.

❗️#AssistanceNeeded❗️We need your assistance with an investigation of a stolen motorcycle from parking lot of Brannon,...

Posted by University of North Dakota Police Department on Thursday, August 13, 2020

It shows a man with a four-wheeler and a trailer going up to a motorcycle, loading it up in the trailer and driving off.

The theft happened in the parking lot of Brannon, Selke, & Noren Hall on the UND Campus.

If you have any information on this, you’re urged to let police know.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Record number of new virus cases led by Stark County spike

Updated: 9 minutes ago
North Dakota health officials say the state set daily highs for COVID-19 tests and the number of positive screenings, led by a spike of 49 new cases in Stark County.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - 4:50AM Update

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

News

Universities refund students for COVID-19, parents say it’s not enough

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
North Dakota universities refund students roughly 30% of housing and dining services.

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Aug 13

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 13 - Part 2

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 13 - Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Universities refund students for COVID-19, parents say it is not enough

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 13 - Part 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Aug 13

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News: How school buses will look

Updated: 10 hours ago
How school buses will look