Train collides with dump truck in Polk County, MN

Polk County, MN (Valley News Live) - At approximately 9:05 this morning The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property damage traffic accident that involved a BSNF train and a semi dump truck.

The nearest intersection was 290th Ave SW and 260th St. SW in Rural Crookston MN. Deputies arrived and were able to determine that the train had struck the dump truck while it was on the tracks. The driver of the dump truck was 57-year-old john Bertils.

No injuries were sustained. Crookston Fire Department and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with the call. At this time no further details are being released.

