Strong straight-line winds cause major damage near Horace

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Electric crews are still hard at work after strong straight-line winds knocked down several power poles off Highways 81 and 16 near Horace this morning.

Our First Alert Storm Team says between 9:40 and 10:20 this morning winds were between 78 and 104 miles per hour in and around the Horace and Oxbow areas.

“Everything here that’s down, wasn’t down this morning,” Karl Kostman, who lives just east of the downed power lines, said.

Kostman says Friday morning’s storm marked a first for him in the over two decades he’s lived on his property.

“It got to the point where we couldn’t see anything out the windows and that’s what I finally said the words, ‘I think we need to go downstairs,’” he said.

Kostman says once the doom and gloom had passed, he couldn’t believe what was left behind.

“Everything down here is unrecognizable now,” Kostman said.

The storm uprooted several of Kostman’s over 50-year-old pine trees, as well as tore the roof off his neighbor’s large shed. Kostman says he was convinced a tornado was the culprit of all the damage.

“Good grief! We got trees laying down all over in there!” Kostman said as he walked through his property Friday morning.

Kostman says he thinks it will take at least three weeks to get things back to somewhat normal which is a tough pill to swallow as Kostman says he and his wife have put a lot of hard work into their yard recently.

“I’m kind of a real stickler on my property, keeping it looking nice. And I look at it now and I think, ‘Man! There’s a lot of work in there!”

However, Kostman says while the damage is hard to see, he’s just thankful his house went untouched and that he and his wife are safe.

“I got up and looked out the window and saw this and kind of thought, ‘Boy! I think we got lucky.’”

As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Cass County Electric reports there are still 39 homes without power near Highways 81 and 16.

