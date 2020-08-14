Advertisement

Storms bring power outages to Red River Valley

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people are waking up in the dark Friday morning after severe storms went through the region and continue to roll through.

Lake Region Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 100 customers without power as of this writing in the Otter Tail County area.

Ottertail Power Company is reporting outages near Oklee, MN and in Barnes County, ND.

Other power companies in the region are also reporting a handful of outages here and there.

Stay with Valley News Live throughout the day to stay informed on severe weather that could impact your day.

