Scammers posing as Ottertail Power Company representatives

MAHNOMEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of Mahnomen was notified of a scam being conducted over the phone from people claiming they’re with the Ottertail Power Company.

A business in Mahnomen was recently notified they were behind on their electric utility bill. The scammer even had their account information and correct information from OTPCO. They said if they didn’t pay now, they would be disconnected. If you get approached, please do not pay. Hang up immediately and contact the OTPCO customer service number, to inquire about your account.

For questions about your bill or account, to connect or disconnect service, or to report an outage or emergency during business hours call 800-257-4044 or 218-739-8877. OTPCO’s business hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.