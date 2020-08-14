Advertisement

Scammers posing as Ottertail Power Company representatives

(MGN)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAHNOMEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of Mahnomen was notified of a scam being conducted over the phone from people claiming they’re with the Ottertail Power Company.

A business in Mahnomen was recently notified they were behind on their electric utility bill. The scammer even had their account information and correct information from OTPCO. They said if they didn’t pay now, they would be disconnected. If you get approached, please do not pay. Hang up immediately and contact the OTPCO customer service number, to inquire about your account.

For questions about your bill or account, to connect or disconnect service, or to report an outage or emergency during business hours call 800-257-4044 or 218-739-8877. OTPCO’s business hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Train collides with dump truck in Polk County, MN

Updated: 11 minutes ago
At approximately 9:05 this morning The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property damage traffic accident that involved a BSNF train and a semi dump truck.

News

News - Noon News August 14 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Emergency crews rushing to multiple power line fires in metro

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 14 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 14

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food - Roast Beer Chicken - August 14

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Multiple street lights without power

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police says to treat “dark intersections” as all way stops.

News

Owner: Car starts on fire shortly after buying it

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The owner says it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 just outside of Park Rapids.

Headlines

August 14 Storm Photos

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Spofford
August 14 Storm Photos

News

Emergency crews rushing to multiple power line fires in metro

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
A First Alert Weather day is declared for Friday, meaning severe and dangerous weather can be expected throughout the day.