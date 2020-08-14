Advertisement

Record number of new virus cases led by Stark County spike

201 new COVID-19 cases
Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota health officials say the state set daily highs for COVID-19 tests and the number of positive screenings, led by a spike of 49 new cases in Stark County.

Sherry Adams, executive officer at Southwestern District Health Unit in Dickinson, attributed many of the cases in Stark County to social gatherings.

The update lifted total positive cases in the county from 300 to 349.

Statewide, health officials confirmed 201 new cases in 28 counties, topping the previous record of 181 cases on Aug. 8.

The state for the first time met its goal of 7,000 daily tests, reporting 7,182 screenings from the previous day.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - 4:50AM Update

Updated: 54 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

UND Police searching for motorcycle theft suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The theft happened in the parking lot of Brannon, Selke, & Noren Hall on the UND Campus.

News

Universities refund students for COVID-19, parents say it’s not enough

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
North Dakota universities refund students roughly 30% of housing and dining services.

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Aug 13

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 13 - Part 2

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 13 - Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Universities refund students for COVID-19, parents say it is not enough

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Aug 13 - Part 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Aug 13

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News: How school buses will look

Updated: 10 hours ago
How school buses will look