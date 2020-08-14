Record number of new virus cases led by Stark County spike

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota health officials say the state set daily highs for COVID-19 tests and the number of positive screenings, led by a spike of 49 new cases in Stark County.

Sherry Adams, executive officer at Southwestern District Health Unit in Dickinson, attributed many of the cases in Stark County to social gatherings.

The update lifted total positive cases in the county from 300 to 349.

Statewide, health officials confirmed 201 new cases in 28 counties, topping the previous record of 181 cases on Aug. 8.

The state for the first time met its goal of 7,000 daily tests, reporting 7,182 screenings from the previous day.