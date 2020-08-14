Advertisement

Owner: Car starts on fire shortly after buying it

Shortly after buying the car from an auction, the owner said it burst into flames on the road.
Shortly after buying the car from an auction, the owner said it burst into flames on the road.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEAR PARK RAPIDS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is thankful to be alive after the vehicle he just bought started on fire as he was driving it.

The owner says it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 just outside of Park Rapids.

He says he just bought the BMW from an auction and was driving it toward Emmaville when it burst into flames.

Hubbard County authorities responded to the fire and put it out.

Only the driver was in the vehicle at the time, and no one was hurt.

He also says the auction was an ‘as is’ sale and there’s no recourse for getting his money back. The auction house did make sure he was safe and healthy after they learned of the incident.

