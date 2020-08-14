NDSU not playing football this fall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State Director of Athletics Matt Larsen tells Valley News Live there will be no football played this fall.

When the Missouri Valley Football Conference moved the season to the spring the conference left the door open for teams to play non-conference games, and Larsen said it would be a priority to get those games scheduled. Unfortunately, no teams eligible to play would schedule the Bison.

